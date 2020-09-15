Mall at Fairfield Commons to host socially distanced concert

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mall at Fairfield Commons is hosting a socially distanced concert Friday, Sept. 25, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will feature the popular local 80s cover band, Stranger.

The mall encourages guests to reserve their free tickets in advance through Eventbrite. Registration opens on Friday, Sept 18. at 10 a.m.

Guests will be required to reserve one ticket per vehicle. The event will take place in The Mall at Fairfield Commons’ front parking lot near the main entrance. Cars will be admitted starting at 6 p.m.

With health and safety as the top priority, teams will ensure guests stay inside or within arms-length of their cars during the concert.

Organizers will also be enforcing the following guidelines:

  • Social distancing
  • Masks are required
  • No large groups
  • Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies
  • Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19
