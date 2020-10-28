Mall at Fairfield Commons to extend hours in November

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons will expand its operating hours to Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays, 12 – 6 p.m. beginning Monday, November 2.

A spokesperson for the mall said the expanded hours is to allow guests more time to safely dine, shop and enjoy the town center. Additionally, the mall will its continue disinfectant and cleaning practices.

Hours of operation for tenants may vary. For more information visit www.mallatfairfieldcommons.com or follow the town center on Facebook and Instagram at @MallFairFldComm.

