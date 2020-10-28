BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons will expand its operating hours to Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays, 12 – 6 p.m. beginning Monday, November 2.
A spokesperson for the mall said the expanded hours is to allow guests more time to safely dine, shop and enjoy the town center. Additionally, the mall will its continue disinfectant and cleaning practices.
Hours of operation for tenants may vary. For more information visit www.mallatfairfieldcommons.com or follow the town center on Facebook and Instagram at @MallFairFldComm.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Judo champion foils armed robbery by grappling suspect to the ground
- Mall at Fairfield Commons to extend hours in November
- Wendy’s has a new chicken sandwich, and you can get one free
- Champaign Health District to hold drive-thru flu clinic in Urbana
- Miami Valley Goodwill to hold virtual mental wellness fundraising event