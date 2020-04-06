Closings
There are currently 97 active closings. Click for more details.

Mall at Fairfield Commons starts supply drop-off point

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons, in partnership with Greene County Public Health, will serve as a drop-off point for key medical supplies starting Monday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

In a press release the mall said that to ensure doctors, nurses and other staff treating COVID-19 patients remain safe and healthy, businesses and individuals are encouraged to donate any necessary, in-demand health care supplies that they may have on-hand. 

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is accepting the following supplies and donations:

  • N95 masks
  • Surgical masks
  • Disinfecting wipes
  • Isolation gowns
  • Eye protection
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Nitrile gloves
  • Face shields

Greene County Public Health asks that donations be unopened boxes with the donor’s contact info if possible. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS