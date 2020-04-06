Mall at Fairfield Commons starts supply drop-off point

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons, in partnership with Greene County Public Health, will serve as a drop-off point for key medical supplies starting Monday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
In a press release the mall said that to ensure doctors, nurses and other staff treating COVID-19 patients remain safe and healthy, businesses and individuals are encouraged to donate any necessary, in-demand health care supplies that they may have on-hand.
The Mall at Fairfield Commons is accepting the following supplies and donations:
- N95 masks
- Surgical masks
- Disinfecting wipes
- Isolation gowns
- Eye protection
- Hand sanitizer
- Nitrile gloves
- Face shields
Greene County Public Health asks that donations be unopened boxes with the donor’s contact info if possible.
