Mall at Fairfield Commons starts supply drop-off point

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons, in partnership with Greene County Public Health, will serve as a drop-off point for key medical supplies starting Monday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

In a press release the mall said that to ensure doctors, nurses and other staff treating COVID-19 patients remain safe and healthy, businesses and individuals are encouraged to donate any necessary, in-demand health care supplies that they may have on-hand.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is accepting the following supplies and donations:

N95 masks

Surgical masks

Disinfecting wipes

Isolation gowns

Eye protection

Hand sanitizer

Nitrile gloves

Face shields

Greene County Public Health asks that donations be unopened boxes with the donor’s contact info if possible.