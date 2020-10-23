Mall at Fairfield Commons partners with local artists to paint new murals

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons is partnering with a local artist to paint a mural for the community to enjoy as part of The Canvas Project.
Organizers have selected Tiffany Clark, who creates large, public works of art. She has created over 100 murals throughout the Dayton area including a previous one at the mall.
“Local artists make our community vibrant,” said Leanne Rubosky, general manager at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “The Canvas Project supports our local arts culture, while providing an opportunity for our community to grow together. We will spotlight an artist’s talent with live, in-person and in-progress work on display right outside.”
The murals are planned to go on the exterior wall at the food court entrance and the sidewalk outside of the main entrance.
