WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) – A malfunction caused about 100 gallons of fire-suppressant foam to be released at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Thursday.

Base officials said the unintentional release was caused by an electrical-component malfunction in aircraft hangar 4016 on WPAFB’s Area A.

The foam is an alcohol-based expansion foam, also known as Ansul JetX. It’s used during fires to cool the blaze and coat the fuel, preventing its contact with oxygen. WPAFB said the foam does not contain perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) or perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).

WPAFB said it notified the city of Fairborn’s wastewater treatment plant officials of the foam release, and officials are taking mitigation measures to reduce impacts to the base and surrounding communities.

“We take our relationship with community partners seriously, especially when it comes to potential environmental impacts,” said Col. Pat Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “Our environmental management team is working diligently with our Fairborn partners to ensure we minimize any impacts to the local community. Transparency and being a good partner and neighbor to surrounding communities are important to me as the base commander – our response to this incident has been a testament to that partnership with Fairborn.”

Wright-Patterson AFB maintenance personnel are working to determine the malfunction’s cause.