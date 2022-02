MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A male was struck by a vehicle in Montgomery County Tuesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant Wallace said the pedestrian strike happened at East Woodbury Drive and North Main Street around 5 p.m.

The male was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life threatening injuries.

There’s no other information available on the person hit or the vehicle. It was not known whether the driver had stayed at the scene.