Major winter storm on the way for Presidents Day

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A major winter storm is likely to impact the Miami Valley on Monday and Tuesday. Travel is expected to be very difficult with heavy snow.

Snow will begin Sunday night. Isolated showers are expected after midnight.

Snow will be widespread and heavy at times throughout the morning commute. Expect travel delays, and stay home if you can.

There may be a few breaks in the snow midday. Overall heavy snow is likely both Monday morning and again Monday evening.

Temperatures will be in the upper teens and lower 20s all day. The snow will accumulate quickly. Right now we are expecting 4-8 inches across the Miami Valley. Higher snowfall amounts will be likely to the southeast especially across Greene, Warren, and Clinton County.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect between 7 p.m. Sunday evening and 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Reminder heavy snow will limit visibility making travel hazardous. Additionally, snow will quickly accumulate, even after it has been plowed with several waves of energy producing snow almost constantly throughout the event. Be prepared for travel delays and periods of low visibility.

This winter storm is responsible for weather alerts across the country. A winter storm warning is already in effect for much of the southern plains.

The area of low pressure that will be the center of the winter storm is currently over the four corners region.

As the low travels south, a trough of cold air will be stretched well into Texas where they will see record breaking temperatures. The low will then tap into the moisture over the Gulf of Mexico sending snow showers into the Midwest.

Storm Team 2 will provide updates through the event.