MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A major reconstruction project in Miamisburg at I-75 has been delayed.

ODOT had originally planned to reconstruct the interchange at I-75 and State Route 725 in Miamisburg beginning in March 2024. The transportation department decided to delay the project to examine additional years of data before accurately making a decision.

“Due to effects of the pandemic on traffic, the most recent 3 years were atypical and do not necessarily reflect current conditions,” ODOT said. “We will need more years of data before we can accurately assess the effect of the retiming on safety within the corridor.”

A diverging diamond interchange had been initially proposed as the layout by ODOT in 2021.

“The proposed improvements would seek to address congested conditions that have been identified as contributing to the high crash rate within the corridor. In particular, the project would seek to reduce the high rate (26%) of injury crashes.”

Since working with the city of Miamisburg, ODOT completed a process to retime traffic signals at S.R. 725.

In the meantime, ODOT will continue with the proposed pedestrian improvements between S.R. 741 and Byers Road. Safety upgrades will also be added to the traffic signals currently in place.

If you want to comment or have questions about the project, you can contact Tricia Bishop at ODOT:

Comments must be provided by Wednesday, Aug. 30.