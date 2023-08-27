VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters from from more than a half-dozen departments were called to a three-alarm fire overnight in Vandalia.

The Super 8 by Wyndham Vandalia/Dayton International Airport, located at 550 E. National Road in Vandalia caught fire overnight Sunday. Crews were called around 4:15 a.m., according to a social media post.

Originally, the fire was reported as an automatic fire alarm, but the first crews responding to the scene found smoke and fire visible from the building.

“Shortly after arriving a small section of the roof over the pool and drive thru area collapsed,” said Vandalia Division of Fire.

The motel was evacuated by law enforcement officials. An occupant at the Super 8 was reported to have suffered a minor injury.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene, along with nine fire departments in total. At this time, the cause of the fire is not known.

2 NEWS previously this motel Super 8 location was shut down in 2022. Recently, the motel received approval that it would be able to reopen.