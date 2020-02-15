Maintenance on US-35 in Beavercreek could cause partial lane closures

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Partial lane closures will be possible on US-35 in Beavercreek at the end of the month, and again in March.
The City of Beavercreek will be conducting guardrail maintenance and repairs from February 24 – February 28, and March 2 – March 4 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Drivers should use caution during these periods while traveling both eastbound and westbound.
The scheduled work will be dependent on weather.
