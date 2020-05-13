Maintaining health and safety as Ohio businesses reopen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Stores have new guidelines in place to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, a case of the mysterious inflammatory illness appearing in children was confirmed in Cleveland.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital says it will be up to individuals to determine what is safe for them and if they are comfortable going out in public as the state slowly loosens restrictions.

“As much as we want to believe that all the things that we are doing with the social distancing and the face coverings are going to keep us safe, there is not great evidence yet of how safe they may be, and how effective they are,” he said.

While we all want to see a plateau or gradual decline in cases over the next few weeks, Dr. Colon believes we will see an increase in cases because of additional testing.

“We are probably going to be starting to see some individuals that are coming into the hospital with COVID or diseases that are potentially unrelated to COVID,” he said, adding that it could be several weeks before we see the effect reopening has had on the number of cases.

Children have not statistically been highly affected by the virus, but a mysterious new illness emerging in kids goes to show that many questions about this illness remain unanswered.

“Many of these kids are presenting after the time period where the illness would have manifested, many of them never showed any symptoms,” said Dr. Colon. “But a lot of them are actually showing up to be having antibodies suggesting that they had an exposure and potentially had gotten over the illness before.”