Mainstreet Piqua’s Annual Chocolate Walk set for October

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Mainstreet Piqua’s Annual Chocolate Walk is set for Oct. 9. and will feature over 20 locations.

Miami Valley Today reports a limited number of tickets will be available at Winans Chocolates + Coffees, 310 Spring St. and Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St. for $20 per person starting Sept. 8.

New measures have been put in place due to COVID-19. Bags and lists of participating businesses will be distributed beginning at 3 p.m. and hours of the chocolate walk have been extended from previous years. Candy will also be individually wrapped with no bare-handed contact.

Participants will begin at Winans and conclude at Readmore’s Hallmark where there will be refreshments and register-to-win opportunities.

The event is co-sponsored by Winans Chocolates + Coffees, Readmore’s Hallmark, Park National Bank, Hartzell Hardwoods & Hartzell Air Movement as well as Mutual Federal Savings Bank.

