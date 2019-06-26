Main Street Bridge to close Wednesday night, RTA announces detours

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Main Street Bridge in Downtown Dayton will be temporarily closed Wednesday night for construction.

The bridge will be closed from Wednesday at 8 pm until Thursday at 6 am.

RTA routes 7 and 43 will be re-routed during the closure. Stops between Jeferson at 2nd Street and Main at Babbit will be missed. In addition, the bus stops at Main and Emmett will be closed.

Riders should use stops Jefferson at 2nd or Main at Babbitt.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.