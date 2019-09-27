Main Street Bridge closing for repairs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Main Street Bridge in Dayton will be closed over the weekend for repairs, the city announced Friday.

The bridge will closed from Friday through Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Great news: The #downtown Main Street #bridge project will be complete before year's end. Not-so-great news: the Ohio Dept. of Transportation has announced the bridge will close to traffic Sept. 27-30. Thanks for your patience as this important work draws to a close. pic.twitter.com/e6d2ezkG5N — City of Dayton, Ohio (@cityofdayton) September 26, 2019

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.