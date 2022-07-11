ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in Englewood Monday afternoon.

Englewood police dispatch said the crash happened in the 400 block of North Main Street at 4:09 p.m. A person was reportedly trapped inside a vehicle, but has since been freed.

It’s not clear exactly how many vehicles were involved, but 2 NEWS crews on scene see a damaged mail truck.

North Main Street going southbound is closed due to the crash. It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash or what led up to the accident.

WDTN will update this story as we learn more information.