KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Post Office saw yet another round of mailbox thefts over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post by the Kettering Police Department, an unspecified amount of mail was stolen from the three drop boxes outside the post office located at 1490 Forrer Blvd. Police said the thefts occurred at some point between 4 p.m. July 9 and 1:30 a.m. July 10.

The police report states that there were no cameras at the post office, and there is currently no suspect information.

If you used any of the Kettering Post Office mailboxes during the weekend, or if you believe your mail may have been stolen, police say to contact the United States Postal Inspector at 877-876-2455 or email CFOMT@uspis.gov.

This is not the first time the Kettering Post Office has been targeted this year. In May, the post office was one of several involved in a string of mailbox robberies across the state.

According to police, these May thefts were related to a set of stolen keys that can open any blue post office drop box. Four people were arrested, however, Kettering Police said they believe more people were involved.

“It’s not just them, it’s this entire region and I’m guessing that it’s probably across this entire country that this is occurring,” Chief Christopher Prostman said in response to the May thefts.