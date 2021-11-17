CLIFTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It is a tradition that draws families near and far to the Clifton area every year. Employees at the Historic Clifton Mill are getting ready to deck the halls with the annual Christmas lights display.

The light display started more than 30 years ago with just 100 strands of lights. Next week, more than four million will turn on to make the holidays merry and bright.

“The owners bought this building, and they have this beautiful, prestigious building. And they wanted to give it a little decoration for Christmas. So they went out with 100 strands of lights, and I guess the rest was history after that,” Jessica Noes, the general manager of Clifton Mill, explained.

From the bridge covered in lights to a dazzling waterfall, the Mill is transformed into a glowing spectacle. It even gained national attention as one of USA Today’s Best Public Holiday Light Displays in 2020.

Visitors can also find a collection of 3,000 Santas and a miniature village. Santa Claus will also be there to meet the children and find out who made the good list this year.

Noes said this year, the normal set-up crew of eight to ten people is down to just a handful, and they had to work long days to finish the display.

“It’s a few men, and countless hours, and a labor of love,” Noes said.

She said all of the hard work is worth it when friends and families stop by to get into the Christmas spirit.

“It’s always a tradition for families and it’s where traditions begin. I’ve been here long enough that there are families coming now with their kids and grandkids, and they used to come when they were little and they’re now bringing their young ones,” Noes said.

The light display begins Friday, November 26, 2021 and runs through December 30, 2021. People can enjoy the lights seven nights a week from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The lights will turn off at 8 p.m. on December 24 and December 25.

It is $10 to get in and free for kids three and younger. For more information on the Historic Clifton Mill Legendary Light Display, click here.