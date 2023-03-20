DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Madison Township trustee has been sentenced after officials say he used his position for personal gain.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, 76-year-old Alan Daniel pleaded guilty to two first-degree misdemeanor charges of use of influence as a public official or employee to secure anything of value. He was told to resign before pleading guilty.

“When you use your elected position for personal gain, you will get exposed and convicted,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

On March 20, Daniel was sentenced to three years of probation, a $2,000 fine and 200 hours of community service.