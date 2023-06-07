TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Despite the “no swimming” signs, Madison Lake Parks has been a popular spot among teenagers for doing just that.

On Sunday, June 4, a teenager went underwater while swimming and never came back up. After hours of searching, crews recovered the teen’s body Monday morning.

2 NEWS spoke with a group of friends who witnessed the tragic event and say they might never be able to go back.

“Their boy didn’t die without people trying,” said Mara Kennedy. “The guilt that we have just for not finding him, for not, you know, at first we didn’t know what was going on.”

The group of friends was at Madison Lakes Park celebrating a birthday before one of them noticed a commotion in the water.

“So I pretty much look over and I see one guy already going up and down and couldn’t swim. And then I see the guy already halfway out there,” said Tatiana Law.

Law explained that another boy had jumped into the water to save the two in the water, but only returned with one of them. At the same time, Alivia Murry jumped in the water to help with the rescue but went back to shore when she saw the two boys resurface.

“One of his friends started yelling, saying his other friend was still out there and then, then that’s when everyone started going pretty much crazy and started jumping in,” said Murry.

Although the group of friends has enjoyed the park in the past, Kennedy said they may never be able to come back.

“I would come here to, like, remember him, but I don’t think I could ever step foot in that water again,” said Kennedy. “I think it’s going to be a while before I get in water that goes above my knee, anytime soon. I couldn’t picture myself and I don’t think anybody here.”