DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The world continues to mourn and remember the life of the first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state. Madeleine Albright died Wednesday at 84 years old. She was well known on the world stage, but also impacted the Dayton area.

In 1995, Madeleine Albright oversaw the Dayton Peace Agreement reached at Wright Patterson Air Force Base that ended the Bosnian War. Many who knew her well say the United States lost a great leader.

“A great leader for us in the United States and when she walked into the room, she was in charge,” said former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture Tony Hall.

Hall, also a Dayton native, said the world will never be the same after the death of Madeleine Albright. Hall mostly worked with Albright in Korea in 2000, he said she was a fighter for freedom across the world and was a force to be reckoned with.

“I liked her very much, she was an important lady, she was at the right time for the right place for our country,” said Hall.