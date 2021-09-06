Mad River Schools updates mask policy

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Mad River Local Schools announced they are updating their mask policy on Monday, Sept. 6.

According to a release by Mad River Schools, Masks will now be required for all visitors, staff and students in grades pre-K through six while indoors. Masking will not be enforced while students are outside, however they continue to require masks while students are on the bus.

The district says that students with a medical exemption must provide a doctor’s note to their building principal.

