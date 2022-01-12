MAD RIVER, Ohio (WDTN) – Mad River Local Schools is moving to remote learning temporarily for students in preschool and grades 5-12. This will take place on Thursday and Friday, January 13 and 14.

According to a release by the school district, students in grades K-4 will continue to have in-person learning during this time, however, all after-school activities have been canceled through January 17.

Student attendance will be tracked by assignment completion upon return to school, the district said. If a student does not engage in their assignments, they will be considered absent.

The school district said the Food Service Department will continue to provide packed food to families in need while classes are remote.

To sign up for food, email 2gomeals@madriverschools.org, and the Food Service Department will deliver the meals directly to your home.