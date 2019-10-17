Mad River Road Bridge reopens in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mad River Road Bridge in Washington Township reopened to traffic Thursday, Montgomery County engineer Paul Gruener announced.
Gruner also announced that the temporary traffic signal installed at the intersection of Alex Bell Road and Munger Road is scheduled to be removed next week.
