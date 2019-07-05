Mad River Remedies set for grand opening on July 11

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The first Dayton-area medical marijuana dispensary is set to hold its grand opening on Thursday, July 11, the company confirmed to 2 NEWS.
Mad River Remedies will open at 11 am on July 11 at its Riverside location on Airway Road.
The dispensary was green-lit in May by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy.
