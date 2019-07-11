Mad River Remedies has grand opening in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Mad River Remedies dispensary had its grand opening on Thursday to officially announce to the community they are open for business.

They had been seeing patients since late May, the chief pharmacist, Dr. Jay Joshi, said they had been using the past month to make sure all systems and services were operating seamlessly.

Joshi said since this is such a young program, there have been growing pains, but they were excited to finally make it to the grand opening.

Some Miami Valley patients on Thursday said they had registered for the program in December, but made their first medical marijuana purchase that day.

One patient said the prices are high but worth it to help them deal with his chronic pain caused by arthritis.

Between their soft opening in May and the grand opening on July 11, Joshi said some people they had been helping drove up to 90 miles to the Airway Road location, but that there have been no issues with the supply.

“Our units come prepackaged in 2.83 gram units, which is about a tenth of an ounce,” said Joshi. “They’re able to purchase as much as they’re prescribed, if the recommendation indicated they can get a 90-day supply, then they can actually fulfill that full amount with us.”

Joshi said they have 22 dry flower strains available, as well as tinctures, gummies, and oils.

“I would foresee that over the next six months, that the product mix is going to be far more diverse,” said Joshi.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has set a standard for how much THC a person can purchase with products, and Joshi said it is a very young industry, but they are learning and improving.

“It’ll be interesting to see what the perception is in this state and in this community in a year,” said Joshi. “I’m excited to see what we’re able to provide our patients in a year.”

Joshi said he does believe there will be some competition when other Miami Valley dispensaries open, but that when that does happen, they will be more happy that medicine will finally be more readily available to this area’s patients.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.