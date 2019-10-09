Police: Mad River preschool closed after intoxicated driver crashed into building

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A preschool in Riverside was closed Wednesday after an intoxicated driver allegedly crashed into it overnight, according to Riverside Police.

Riverside Police said that approximately two hours before being dispatched to the crash, a Riverside Police officer was dispatched to the Wendy’s location in the 4800 block of Airway Road in Riverside for a woman who was in need of help. The woman told officers that she didn’t know how she got to Wendy’s. The officer transported the woman to Soin Medical Center for treatment, where she later admitted that she had consumed alcohol earlier in the day as well as smoked a small amount of marijuana at her home in Xenia.

While at the hospital, the woman said she had a white Chevrolet Avalanche which she believed she crashed near apartments on Old Harshman Road.

Just after 11 pm Tuesday night, Riverside Police were dispatched to crash that occurred at the Mad River Early Childhood Center on Old Harshman Road. Upon arrival, an officer saw a white Chevrolet Avalanche crashed into the side of the building and through a brick wall into the building. Riverside Fire was dispatched to the crash due to the damage and a broken water pipe.

The truck was registered to Lisa Knisley, of Xenia, who was also the woman that police talked to at Wendy’s and transported to Soin Medical Center, police said. In a follow-up interview, Knisley told police she attempted to call her boyfriend after crashing told him the name of the school because she did not know where she was. After her phone died, she allegedly got scared and took off walking to Wendy’s.

Knisley was cited by police for OVI and Failure to Control. Her vehicle was later towed.

School officials say that the Mad River Early Childhood Center should be back in session on Thursday.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.