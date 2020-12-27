Mad River Mountain now open for 2020/2021 season

ZANESFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Get excited ski enthusiasts because Ohio’s popular ski resort is now open.

Mad River Mountain said the resort reopens on Sunday, Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The ski resort said face masks are required and social distancing measures will be in place.

Snow tubing is not open yet but will be announced at a later date.

Reservations are now required. For more information, visit www.skimadriver.com.