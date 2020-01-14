Mad River Local Schools will compact school year, going later with less days

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mad River Local School District will operate on a new schedule next school year.

The district superintendent, Chad Wyen, said this change will allow school to start after Labor Day and still end before Memorial Day and will tackle many issues they’re facing.

When the 2020-2021 school year begins, students at Mad River Local Schools won’t have to be back in class until September 8.

“We reduced the number of days students will attend, but increased the time by thirty minutes each day,” said Wyen.

Wyen said they typically end summer programs on July 3 and have to be back at the beginning of August, so he said there was not enough time to prepare for the upcoming year.

“Sometimes we would have the first day of students, which was typically around August 10-12, and we wouldn’t even have our new materials in because they were on back order,” said Wyen. “So it does give us some time to get our new materials in, get them inventoried, and take care of our maintenance needs for the summer.”

Wyen said they also have experienced what they call “calendar creep,” where school starts the beginning of August, and new teachers would not get paid until September, so they essentially worked for a month before receiving their first paycheck.

Wyen also said about 20 percent of their students are military families and their current schedule put them at a disadvantage.

“Oftentimes we would have families coming into Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in August or September, and the way we’re structured now, our families were coming in and essentially missing about three weeks of school,” said Wyen.

To make up for the lost days, they will tack fifteen minutes onto both the beginning and end of the school day with one exception.

On Wednesdays, Stebbins High School will release two hours early for a teacher’s planning period.

“This will allow the staff two hours, and during that time, they can use it for department and team time, building level leadership time, to really dive into the data deeply and make good informed decisions to do what’s best for our students,” said Wyen.

The 2020-2021 school year will end on May 27 for students and May 28 for staff.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.