RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Mad River Local Schools cut six job positions Monday as part of an effort to reduce costs.

The half a dozen staff reduction was approved at the Mad River Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night.

The district confirmed in April that they will be eliminating several job positions. Superintendent Chad Wyen said the district has lost over $887,000 in federal funding due to students leaving the district. Federal funding is roughly 80% of the district’s budget.

The job cuts will go into effect August 1.

