RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Mad River Local Schools announced its plan to eliminate several classroom teachers among others according to the Mad River Education Association.

The Mad River Education Association said they were “alarmed” by the district’s plans to eliminate several classroom teacher positions and five licensed school therapist positions.

“Now more than ever Mad River students and their families need access to dedicated, experienced, and well-trained professionals who provide essential classroom instruction and vital support services,” said Amy Holbrook, president of Mad River Education Association. “The loss of so many experienced and committed professionals has the potential to create unfair and unsafe conditions for our students.”

The Mad River Board of Education will hold an official meeting on Monday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m.