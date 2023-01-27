DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It is getting closer! There are still tickets available to see Macy Gray in Cincinnati on Saturday, February 4!

Gray is best known for the single “I Try” and “Beauty in the World,” which was actually featured on the comedy-drama show, “Ugly Betty”. The artist is bringing soul and R&B to the Ludlow Garage stage in Cincinnati.

According to Ticketmaster, doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 4 for a one-day concert before continuing her tour in New Jersey and Virginia.

Tickets are still available at prices from $35 each up to $123 for the remaining front-row seats. You can purchase your tickets for the show online here.