DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mac and cheese lovers, get ready! An event devoted to the comfort food staple is coming to the Miami Valley next week.

The second annual Mac and Cheese Fest returns to downtown Dayton on Friday, July 14. The timing of the event coincides with National Mac and Cheese Day, which is also that day.

The event is part of the Yellow Cab Tavern’s series of food truck rallies for the summer, including Birria Fest on Aug. 4 and Seafood Fest on Sept. 19.

The Mac and Cheese Fest is scheduled to be held from 5-9 p.m. at Yellow Cab Tavern located at 700 E. 4th St.

The event is free to attend. Additional details, including how to apply to be a vendor, can be found on Yellow Cab Tavern’s website.