Lyons Road in Washington Twp. to close July 12 for 5 months

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said work on the replacement of the Lyons Road Bridge over the Holes Creek will begin in July.

The contractor has tentatively set Monday, July 12 as the beginning of the road closures, depending on weather. Construction of the new bridge and associated road work will last until November 12, 2021.

Lyons Road in Washington Township will be closed from approximately 150 feet west of the bridge to the intersection of Lyons Road and Yankee Street. The detour for westbound Lyons Road is south along Yankee Street, west along Spring Valley Pike, and north along Washington Church Road. The detour for eastbound Lyons Road is north on State Route 741, east on State Route 725, and south along Yankee Street.

Businesses at the east end of the project, at the intersection of Lyons Road and Yankee Street, will be accessed from their Yankee Street entrances. All other businesses along Lyons Road will be accessible from Lyons Road.

An interactive map including detour routes and businesses in the area of the project is available at https://www.mcohio.org/government/elected_officials/engineer/projects.php. Periodic updates to the project will be available on the website as work on the bridge progresses.