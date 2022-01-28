DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Lyft driver killed in Dayton on Wednesday has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim found dead in the 1000 block of Ferguson Avenue as 35-year-old Brandon Cooper, of Beavercreek.

Lieutenant Hall with Dayton Police said police were called to a report of gunshots heard after the reported robbery of another rideshare driver sometime after 1 a.m. According to Hall, Cooper was found dead with gunshot wounds in the front seat of his car, which had crashed into a parked car.

Lt. Hall reported that four juveniles in total were arrested in connection to the two incidents. The teens are aged 15-16 and have been previously known by police. All four are now in the Juvenile Justice Center.