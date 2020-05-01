Lunches donated to The Job Center, community homes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local young professionals and an attorney teamed up Friday to give back during the pandemic.

Members of the Dayton Young Black Professionals and Attorney Michael Wright distributed more than 300 meals to essential workers and local community homes.

They delivered box lunches at The Job Center and to Hilltop Homes. Organizers say it’s important to remember those who are risking their lives fighting this pandemic.

“A lot of people are affected right now. Twice as many people are affected, is how hard they’re working to make sure that we’re okay. So the least we can do is say thank you to our heroes. Not all heroes wear capes,” said Dajza Demmings, Executive Director of Dayton Young Black Professionals.

The lunches were provided by the Honey Baked Ham stores in Springfield and Troy.