DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Grab your plaid flannel shirt and head to Ghostlight to celebrate all things autumn!

Lumberjack Festival returns to Dayton on Sept. 30, featuring autumn lattes and flapjacks. The festivities take place at Ghostlight’s South Park Coffeehouse at 1201 Wayne Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ghostlight’s popular autumn drink, the Lumberjack Latte, is the highlight of the event. The latte will be available all season, and features maple, cinnamon and smoked sea salt flavors.

Also available are made-to-order flapjacks and local vendors including Mosswood Flowers, Base Camp Outdoors and Old Boy Blue Vintage. There will also be a costume contest, face painting and games with prizes.

The festival takes place in Ghostlight’s Wayne Ave. parking lot. During the event, donations will be accepted for The Rubi Girls.

Find more information on Ghostlight’s Facebook page.