DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Juvenile Court is looking for luggage donations to provide to juveniles at a treatment facility.

“A trash bag should never be a child’s suitcase, but it’s an unfortunate reality,” the juvenile court writes in a post on social media. “Local youth often leave the Nicholas Residential Treatment Center with their belongings in a garbage bag.”

From February 12 through March 31, the Nicholas Residental Treatment Center (NRTC) will be accepting clean and gently used luggage and duffel bags for youth to keep when they leave the facility.

According to the post, donors can drop the luggage at the NRTC at 593 Infirmary Road in Dayton any weekday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Donors can also call 937-496-7100 to arrange to have a donation picked up.