DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City Hall Ludlow Street entrance has reopened, the City of Dayton said in a post on its Facebook page.

After several months of construction, this entrance now has a fully accessible entrance with a ramp and automated lift. Improvements also include a new sidewalk along the building’s east side.

The City of Dayton said that this entrance is used not only by City employees and visitors but also by dozens of Dayton residents who use it daily to get to the City’s utility and tax customer service centers.