DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local brewery is hosting a party as it celebrated the release of a new flavored alcoholic beverage.

Lock 27 Brewing has partnered with New Belgium Brewing, a brewing company in Fort Collins, Colorado for the premiere of the Dayton brewery’s newest creation. The brewery in Colorado worked with Lock 27 to create Fruit Hole, a brand new beer made with whole fruit, according to the flyer.

Fruit Hole will contain 8.1 percent “Dragon Fruit and Mango cocktail inspired tiki sour”, Lock 27 says.

You can be one of the first to try the new fruit beer beverage by attending the luau party in Dayton. The Dayton brewery is opening the doors of Lock 27 Dayton Brewpub in Dayton beginning Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. At the event, a variety of activities will be taking place, which you can take part in.

The exclusive early can release of Fruit Hole will be held during the event at the brewery in Dayton. Attendees at the opening event will also be able to meet the brew teams.

Starting at 2 p.m., the luau party will begin with luau themed music, a luau buffet for the fee of $15 and a local photographer will be on-site to film the fun.

“It is not every day that you get to work with a legacy brewery like New Belgium,” Lock 27 Project Manager Colin Barnhart said. “In fact, I don’t believe that the Dayton brew scene has ever seen a collaboration on this scale.”

If you are looking to purchase the product in the future, Fruit Hole will be available for consumers to buy beginning Thursday, March 3.