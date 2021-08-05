Lt. Gov. Husted weighs in on Dayton Children’s vaccine mandate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Children’s has more than 3,800 employees and Dayton Children’s President & CEO, Debbie Feldman, says more than 60 percent of them are already vaccinated.

“Those that come into healthcare come in with a certain level of responsibility and commitment to our community and our patients,” said Feldman. “So we believe that this is an important step. Healthcare really needs to lead the way.”

Dr. Adam Mezoff, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Dayton Children’s says the state of Ohio needs to increase vaccination rates in order to protect more people, especially as the Delta variant continues to spread.

“[We are] not near the 70 percent [rate] that the nation has strived to get to and not near where herd immunity needs to take effect,” said Dr. Mezoff.

The Children’s Hospital Association, the American Hospital Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Nurses Association are encouraging hospitals to mandate the vaccine.

Lieutenant Governor, Jon Husted, says he understands why the hospital is taking this step.

“There are some healthcare settings where, for the safety of the workforce and the customers, that businesses are making that decision. But by and large, I expect that employers will leave that decision to the employee,” he said.

He says he believes in other modes of increasing vaccination rates in the state.

“Continue to educate them, continue to encourage them, continue to offer incentives for people to protect themselves is the best way to do it,” he said.