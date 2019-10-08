Lt. Gov. Husted visits Sinclair Community College

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lt. Governor Jon Husted visited and toured Sinclair Community college Tuesday as part of the statewide workforce tour promoting the launch of TechCred.

TechCred is a program designed to up-skill the incumbent workforce to qualify them for new jobs in the technology-infused economy.

Husted served as the Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation.

