Lt. Gov. Husted kicks off Small Business Week by visiting Springfield SBDC

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Lt. Governor Jon Husted visited the Springfield Small Business Development Center on Tuesday to mark the beginning of Small Business Week.

The visit consisted of a tour of the Center, which is located in Clark State College’s Brinkman Educational Center, and a round table discussion with other local leaders and advisors who support small businesses in the area.

“We’re celebrating small business week,” Husted said, following the event. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy.”

During the visit, the lieutenant governor spoke with Stone Nickerson, owner of Leen’s General Store, a Springfield business that opened with the help of the SBDC just six months ago.

“The Small Business Development Center has helped me tremendously by just getting a business plan started to present to a bank for financials. They actually gave me a loan as well, which was a huge help financially. And then I was able to start the business kind of amongst the pandemic because it’s considered an essential business,” Nickerson said.

Husted said as a former employee at the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, where he oversaw the operations of the SBDC, the organization is close to his heart. Now, in his position as lieutenant governor, he is advocating for the free service community members can use to help better Ohio’s economy.

“I would encourage anybody who is thinking about a small business to remember the time is now to do that. Because we’re in the cusp of frankly, a pretty fast recovery post-pandemic,” Husted said. “And so if you’re going to start a business, you need to think about doing that, because it’s not going to be something you can do in a day. It’s going to take you some weeks and months to do that. We’re seeing a lot of recovery in the economy. I think right now is the perfect time for small businesses.

