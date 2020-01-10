Lt. Gov. Husted helps connect local students with Miami Valley businesses

DAYTON, Ohio — Students in the Miami Valley gathered to learn about internships and potential jobs at The Dayton Workforce Networking Forum, which was held at Sinclair Community College on Friday.

At the event, keynote speaker Lt. Gov. Jon Husted stressed the importance of collaboration. “Nobody can do it alone. Businesses need talent, but they need educational institutions who are producing the talent that they need,” Husted said.

Every year, local high school and college students attend the forum with businesses like Winsupply and Speedway, finding employees and interns at the event in the past.

“It improves the pipeline for everybody. It makes the education more relevant. It helps make sure the businesses get the talent they need but it helps all those student that were at event today,” said Husted.

“At the high school level we need to bring them forward to see exactly what career they may want to have,” said Arlene Setzer, Co-Found of Dayton Workforce Partnership.

According to Lt. Gov. Husted, the best way to strengthen Dayton businesses is to retain local talent once they graduate and enter the workforce. “We’ve got to give them that pipeline of talent so that they can continue to innovate so that America can continue to be great, so that Ohio can continue to be a prosperous state where you’ll want to call home,” he said.

