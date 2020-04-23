Lt. Gov. Husted congratulates Miami Valley teen for winning Boys & Girls Club scholarship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Lt. Gov. Jon Husted congratulated a Miami Valley teen during Thursday’s news conference for winning a scholarship from the Boys & Girls Club of America.

He says his wife, Tina, worked with the Boys & Girls Club of America to grant a scholarship to several people, including a young man named Malik with the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton, who won the Ohio Traditional Youth of the Year award.

Husted says Malik has been part of the Boys & Girls Club for 11 years.

“One of the things that Malik said yesterday is that while he doesn’t have school every day in terms of physically going there, a lot of his hopes for the spring were set aside. He’s made the best of it. He’s continuing to get his education, he earned this scholarship from the Boys & Girls Club, and he also went and got a job at Kroger,” said Husted.

Malik told officials that he just wanted to contribute during a difficult time.

“Malik is a really inspiring story,” Husted said. “We know that there are a lot of seniors out there who are maybe not going to have their senior year end the way that they had hoped, but Malik’s story is an inspiring one of someone who continues to overcome and overcome challenges, and who is going to have a bright future as all of you out there who are seniors who stay the course and get through this are going to have.”