The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.
The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.
Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Springfield, OH, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
1 / 50OLIVIER DOULIERY // Getty Images
#50. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $34,760
– #266 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $39,150
– Employment: 1,040,600
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,950)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,140)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($50,430)
2 / 50Canva
#49. Helpers–production workers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $34,490
– #111 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,910
– Employment: 202,860
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($48,190)
— Pittsfield, MA ($43,910)
— Reno, NV ($41,940)
3 / 50zhu difeng // Shutterstock
#48. Merchandise displayers and window trimmers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $34,400
– #158 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,520
– Employment: 159,790
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,950)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($45,550)
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($44,840)
4 / 50giocalde // Shutterstock
#47. Printing press operators
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $34,360
– #257 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $41,120
– Employment: 145,290
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($56,850)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($51,730)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($50,370)
5 / 50Milkovasa // Shutterstock
#46. Medical assistants
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $33,930
– #255 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,190
– Employment: 727,760
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($58,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($54,930)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,870)
6 / 50Pixabay
#45. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $33,910
– #184 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,950
– Employment: 2,729,010
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,230)
— Fairbanks, AK ($42,590)
7 / 50Education Images // Getty Images
#44. Substitute teachers, short-term
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $33,170
– #153 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,410
– Employment: 374,620
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)
— Appleton, WI ($63,310)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)
8 / 50Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos // Flickr
#43. Counter and rental clerks
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $32,890
– #211 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,170
– Employment: 371,620
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,760)
— Fairbanks, AK ($47,080)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,760)
9 / 50Canva
#42. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $32,860
– #195 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,240
– Employment: 892,450
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,650)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,240)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($44,830)
10 / 50ALPA PROD // Shutterstock
#41. Medical secretaries and administrative assistants
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $32,800
– #345 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $39,740
– Employment: 656,640
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,010)
— Napa, CA ($52,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,300)
11 / 50DuxX // Shutterstock
#40. Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $32,380
– #250 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,750
– Employment: 358,640
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Battle Creek, MI ($60,150)
— Albany, GA ($53,570)
— Fort Collins, CO ($50,590)
12 / 50Creative Tools // Flickr
#39. Molding, coremaking, and casting machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $32,320
– #199 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $37,530
– Employment: 163,210
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($51,870)
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($51,490)
— New Bern, NC ($48,430)
13 / 50Needpix
#38. Food batchmakers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $32,190
– #181 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,190
– Employment: 155,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)
— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)
14 / 50Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock
#37. Pharmacy technicians
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $31,890
– #366 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $37,970
– Employment: 436,630
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,340)
— Napa, CA ($58,620)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($58,390)
15 / 50Pixabay
#36. Parts salespersons
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $31,280
– #339 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,920
– Employment: 265,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($48,330)
— Danville, IL ($48,080)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($47,620)
16 / 50Canva
#35. Cooks, institution and cafeteria
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $30,780
– #178 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,520
– Employment: 392,860
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)
17 / 50Unsplash
#34. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $30,730
– #158 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 640
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,860
– Employment: 2,036,680
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)
18 / 50UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock
#33. Sewing machine operators
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $30,640
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,880
– Employment: 116,220
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Appleton, WI ($43,060)
— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)
19 / 50New Africa // Shutterstock
#32. Receptionists and information clerks
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $30,560
– #209 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,910
– Employment: 983,150
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)
20 / 50Nejron Photo // Shutterstock
#31. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $30,510
– #137 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,550
– Employment: 351,960
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)
21 / 50Canva
#30. Bakers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $30,400
– #173 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,300
– Employment: 181,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)
— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)
22 / 50Undrey // Shutterstock
#29. Data entry keyers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $30,320
– #270 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,940
– Employment: 147,170
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,170)
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($46,500)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,530)
23 / 50GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#28. Nursing assistants
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $30,190
– #234 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,250
– Employment: 1,314,830
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)
— Salinas, CA ($44,210)
24 / 50CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images
#27. Preschool teachers, except special education
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $30,100
– #285 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,460
– Employment: 391,670
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)
25 / 50Canva
#26. Butchers and meat cutters
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $30,030
– #313 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,670
– Employment: 145,930
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($50,570)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($50,510)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($48,490)
26 / 50Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock
#25. Recreation workers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $29,550
– #212 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,020
– Employment: 264,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)
27 / 50Paul.J.West // Shutterstock
#24. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $29,540
– #171 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,760
– Employment: 1,187,270
– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)
28 / 50The Boston Globe // Getty Images
#23. Stockers and order fillers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $29,280
– #293 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 800
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,020
– Employment: 2,451,430
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)
29 / 50LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#22. Emergency medical technicians
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $29,020
– #247 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,690
– Employment: 161,400
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($63,500)
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($59,020)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($58,770)
30 / 50viviandnguyen_ // Flickr
#21. Packers and packagers, hand
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $28,620
– #209 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,950
– Employment: 585,270
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
— Rome, GA ($38,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)
31 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#20. Retail salespersons
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $28,320
– #298 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 950
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,920
– Employment: 3,693,490
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)
32 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#19. Driver/sales workers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $27,550
– #292 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,970
– Employment: 477,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bismarck, ND ($48,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)
— Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)
33 / 50Don LaVange // Flickr
#18. Funeral attendants
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $27,470
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,630
– Employment: 32,490
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,440)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,270)
— Trenton, NJ ($43,730)
34 / 50Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Cooks, restaurant
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $27,380
– #277 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,630
– Employment: 1,193,860
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)
35 / 50VGstockstudio // Shutterstock
#16. Food servers, nonrestaurant
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $26,280
– #191 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,500
– Employment: 243,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Napa, CA ($46,270)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)
36 / 50Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock
#15. Childcare workers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $25,920
– #157 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,680
– Employment: 438,520
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
— Napa, CA ($36,850)
37 / 50Canva
#14. Food preparation workers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $25,670
– #254 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,810
– Employment: 783,350
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)
38 / 50Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#13. Animal caretakers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $25,550
– #273 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,520
– Employment: 225,680
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)
— Salinas, CA ($37,420)
39 / 50Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#12. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $25,030
– #265 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,580
– Employment: 723,430
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)
40 / 50Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock
#11. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $24,910
– #253 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,830
– Employment: 157,400
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)
41 / 50Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock
#10. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $24,460
– #234 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,040
– Employment: 220,380
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)
42 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#9. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $24,370
– #334 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,570
– Employment: 175,660
– Entry level education requirements: not available
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)
— Napa, CA ($42,730)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)
43 / 50aboutsung // Shutterstock
#8. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $23,420
– #226 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,690
– Employment: 336,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)
— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)
44 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#7. Waiters and waitresses
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $23,410
– #283 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 490
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,010
– Employment: 1,804,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)
— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)
45 / 50Dean Drobot // Shutterstock
#6. Cashiers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $23,350
– #276 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,780
– Employment: 3,335,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)
46 / 50Pxhere
#5. Fast food and counter workers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $23,190
– #221 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,460
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,060
– Employment: 3,095,120
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)
47 / 50Ryan Everton // Unsplash
#4. Dishwashers
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $23,180
– #267 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,350
– Employment: 377,040
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)
48 / 50Crew // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Bartenders
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $23,150
– #334 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,340
– Employment: 485,330
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)
49 / 50Daniel Lee // Flickr
#2. Cooks, fast food
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $22,450
– #224 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $25,490
– Employment: 768,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)
50 / 50Unsplash
#1. Amusement and recreation attendants
Springfield, OH
– Annual mean salary: $21,720
– #273 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,110
– Employment: 262,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)
— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)