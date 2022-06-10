The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Springfield, OH, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

#50. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $34,760

– #266 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,150

– Employment: 1,040,600

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,950)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,140)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($50,430)

#49. Helpers–production workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $34,490

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 202,860

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($48,190)

— Pittsfield, MA ($43,910)

— Reno, NV ($41,940)

#48. Merchandise displayers and window trimmers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $34,400

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,520

– Employment: 159,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,950)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($45,550)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($44,840)

#47. Printing press operators

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– #257 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,120

– Employment: 145,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($56,850)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($51,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($50,370)

#46. Medical assistants

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $33,930

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,190

– Employment: 727,760

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($58,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($54,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,870)

#45. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $33,910

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,950

– Employment: 2,729,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,230)

— Fairbanks, AK ($42,590)

#44. Substitute teachers, short-term

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $33,170

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

#43. Counter and rental clerks

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $32,890

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,170

– Employment: 371,620

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,760)

— Fairbanks, AK ($47,080)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,760)

#42. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $32,860

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,240

– Employment: 892,450

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,240)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($44,830)

#41. Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $32,800

– #345 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,740

– Employment: 656,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,010)

— Napa, CA ($52,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,300)

#40. Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $32,380

– #250 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,750

– Employment: 358,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Battle Creek, MI ($60,150)

— Albany, GA ($53,570)

— Fort Collins, CO ($50,590)

#39. Molding, coremaking, and casting machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $32,320

– #199 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,530

– Employment: 163,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($51,870)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($51,490)

— New Bern, NC ($48,430)

#38. Food batchmakers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $32,190

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,190

– Employment: 155,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)

— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)

#37. Pharmacy technicians

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $31,890

– #366 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,970

– Employment: 436,630

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,340)

— Napa, CA ($58,620)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($58,390)

#36. Parts salespersons

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $31,280

– #339 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,920

– Employment: 265,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($48,330)

— Danville, IL ($48,080)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($47,620)

#35. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,780

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– Employment: 392,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)

#34. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,730

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

#33. Sewing machine operators

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,640

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,880

– Employment: 116,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($43,060)

— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)

#32. Receptionists and information clerks

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,560

– #209 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 983,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)

#31. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,510

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

#30. Bakers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,400

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)

#29. Data entry keyers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,320

– #270 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,940

– Employment: 147,170

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,170)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($46,500)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,530)

#28. Nursing assistants

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,190

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,250

– Employment: 1,314,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)

— Salinas, CA ($44,210)

#27. Preschool teachers, except special education

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,100

– #285 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#26. Butchers and meat cutters

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,030

– #313 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,670

– Employment: 145,930

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,570)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($50,510)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($48,490)

#25. Recreation workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,550

– #212 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)

#24. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,540

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#23. Stockers and order fillers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,280

– #293 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 800

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,020

– Employment: 2,451,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)

#22. Emergency medical technicians

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,020

– #247 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,690

– Employment: 161,400

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($63,500)

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($59,020)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($58,770)

#21. Packers and packagers, hand

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,620

– #209 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

#20. Retail salespersons

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,320

– #298 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– Employment: 3,693,490

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)

#19. Driver/sales workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,550

– #292 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,970

– Employment: 477,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($48,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)

— Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)

#18. Funeral attendants

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 32,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,270)

— Trenton, NJ ($43,730)

#17. Cooks, restaurant

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,380

– #277 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

#16. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,280

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

#15. Childcare workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,920

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

#14. Food preparation workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,670

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

#13. Animal caretakers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,550

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

#12. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,030

– #265 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

#11. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,910

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

#10. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,460

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

#9. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,370

– #334 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

#8. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,420

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

#7. Waiters and waitresses

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,410

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

#6. Cashiers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,350

– #276 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

#5. Fast food and counter workers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,190

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

#4. Dishwashers

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,180

– #267 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

#3. Bartenders

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,150

– #334 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

#2. Cooks, fast food

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,450

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

#1. Amusement and recreation attendants

Springfield, OH

– Annual mean salary: $21,720

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)