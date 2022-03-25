Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Dayton, OH, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Dayton, the annual mean wage is $53,820 or 4.4% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $20,790. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

1 / 50Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#50. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,990

– #235 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

2 / 50New Africa // Shutterstock

#49. Receptionists and information clerks

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,940

– #139 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,740



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Employment: 968,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($22,570)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($22,770)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,880)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

3 / 50UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock

#48. Sewing machine operators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,890

– #102 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,420

– Employment: 116,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

– Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

4 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#47. Retail salespersons

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,850

– #158 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,440



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– Employment: 3,659,670

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Albany, GA ($22,740)

— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

– Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

5 / 50Canva

#46. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,790

– #187 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

6 / 50Canva

#45. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,660

– #82 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,140

– Employment: 293,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

– Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

7 / 50Needpix

#44. Food batchmakers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,640

– #29 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,970

– Employment: 153,270

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,770)

— Hammond, LA ($20,450)

— Tyler, TX ($21,070)

– Job description: Set up and operate equipment that mixes or blends ingredients used in the manufacturing of food products. Includes candy makers and cheese makers.

8 / 50Atstock Productions // Shutterstock

#43. Telemarketers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,440

– #47 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,930

– Employment: 117,610

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,280)

— Erie, PA ($19,760)

— Logan, UT-ID ($21,130)

– Job description: Solicit donations or orders for goods or services over the telephone.

9 / 50CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#41 (tie). Preschool teachers, except special education

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,860

– #60 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,000



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Pocatello, ID ($18,910)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($19,970)

— Lima, OH ($20,340)

– Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

10 / 50The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#41 (tie). Stockers and order fillers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,860

– #100 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,090



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Employment: 2,210,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

11 / 50Canva

#39 (tie). Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,620

– #28 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,960

– Employment: 91,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($23,230)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,580)

— Racine, WI ($24,240)

– Job description: Help installation, maintenance, and repair workers in maintenance, parts replacement, and repair of vehicles, industrial machinery, and electrical and electronic equipment. Perform duties such as furnishing tools, materials, and supplies to other workers; cleaning work area, machines, and tools; and holding materials or tools for other workers.

12 / 50Martin Smith // Shutterstock

#39 (tie). Parking attendants

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,620

– #118 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

13 / 50Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#38. Umpires, referees, and other sports officials

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,570

– #13 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $40,140

– Employment: 16,590

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($19,370)

— Provo-Orem, UT ($19,630)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($21,170)

– Job description: Officiate at competitive athletic or sporting events. Detect infractions of rules and decide penalties according to established regulations. Includes all sporting officials, referees, and competition judges.

14 / 50Canva

#37. Bakers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,560

– #86 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 168,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

– Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

15 / 50JOHANNES EISELE // Getty Images

#36. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,550

– #78 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 599,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($18,250)

— Dothan, AL ($18,260)

– Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

16 / 50Canva

#35. Pharmacy aides

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,540

– #52 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,250

– Employment: 38,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,300)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,220)

— Grand Island, NE ($21,360)

– Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.

17 / 50PxHere

#34. Library assistants, clerical

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,230

– #89 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

18 / 50Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock

#33. Recreation workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,080

– #121 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

19 / 50Canva

#32. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– #18 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,700

– Employment: 14,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beckley, WV ($21,610)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,080)

— Florence, SC ($22,100)

– Job description: Drive ambulance or assist ambulance driver in transporting sick, injured, or convalescent persons. Assist in lifting patients.

20 / 50Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#31. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,990

– #152 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

21 / 50Finist4 // Shutterstock

#30. Manicurists and pedicurists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– #50 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 73,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)

— Akron, OH ($19,540)

– Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.

22 / 50Education Images // Getty Images

#29. Substitute teachers, short-term

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,750

– #72 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,090

– Employment: 512,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)

— Huntsville, AL ($17,470)

– Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

23 / 50Canva

#28. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,480

– #104 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

24 / 50Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cooks, restaurant

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,440

– #142 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

25 / 50Unsplash

#26. Floral designers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,230

– #32 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 36,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

– Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

26 / 50Canva

#25. Demonstrators and product promoters

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,210

– #9 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,080

– Employment: 69,990

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Boise City, ID ($22,120)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($22,370)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($22,820)

– Job description: Demonstrate merchandise and answer questions for the purpose of creating public interest in buying the product. May sell demonstrated merchandise.

27 / 50David Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– #45 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– Employment: 98,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)

— Tyler, TX ($20,460)

— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)

– Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

28 / 50Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#23. Concierges

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,970

– #5 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,310

– Employment: 36,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($22,350)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($24,580)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($25,250)

– Job description: Assist patrons at hotel, apartment, or office building with personal services. May take messages; arrange or give advice on transportation, business services, or entertainment; or monitor guest requests for housekeeping and maintenance.

29 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#22. Waiters and waitresses

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,880

– #240 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

30 / 50Crew // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Bartenders

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,870

– #208 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,250



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

31 / 50Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#19 (tie). Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,430

– #187 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

32 / 50Canva

#19 (tie). Food preparation workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,430

– #198 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,490



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

33 / 50viviandnguyen_ // Flickr

#18. Packers and packagers, hand

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,320

– #104 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

34 / 50Jason Person // Shutterstock

#17. Cooks, short order

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,950

– #88 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

35 / 50Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#16. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– #180 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,240



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

36 / 50VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#15. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,720

– #149 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

37 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#14. Driver/sales workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,680

– #36 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,950



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,870

– Employment: 420,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230)

— Sumter, SC ($19,740)

— Dalton, GA ($21,020)

– Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

38 / 50Canva

#13. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,200

– #41 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

39 / 50Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#12. Cashiers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,880

– #179 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,690



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

40 / 50Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#11. Animal caretakers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,410

– #55 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

41 / 50Pxhere

#10. Fast food and counter workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,980

– #221 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,220



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

42 / 50Daniel Lee // Flickr

#9. Cooks, fast food

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,950

– #172 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,960



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

43 / 50Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#8. Childcare workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,900

– #130 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

44 / 50Unsplash

#7. Amusement and recreation attendants

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,540

– #143 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

45 / 50Ryan Everton // Unsplash

#6. Dishwashers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,480

– #160 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

46 / 50Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#5. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,450

– #94 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

47 / 50Canva

#4. Tailors, dressmakers, and custom sewers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $21,790

– #2 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,040

– Employment: 20,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tallahassee, FL ($20,830)

— Dayton, OH ($21,790)

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($23,880)

– Job description: Design, make, alter, repair, or fit garments.

48 / 50Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#3. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $21,070

– #108 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

49 / 50Pixabay

#2. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $20,970

– #36 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

50 / 50aboutsung // Shutterstock

#1. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $20,790

– #75 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.