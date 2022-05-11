The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.
The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.
Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Dayton, OH, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
1 / 50Canva
#50. Orderlies
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $32,160
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,440
– Employment: 45,160
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,370)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,740)
2 / 50Canva
#49. Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $31,940
– #188 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,090
– Employment: 88,480
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Pittsfield, MA ($58,590)
— Reno, NV ($50,700)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($50,600)
3 / 50GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#48. Nursing assistants
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $31,660
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,250
– Employment: 1,314,830
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)
— Salinas, CA ($44,210)
4 / 50UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock
#47. Sewing machine operators
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $31,560
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 620
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,880
– Employment: 116,220
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Appleton, WI ($43,060)
— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)
5 / 50CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images
#46. Preschool teachers, except special education
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $31,550
– #234 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 970
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,460
– Employment: 391,670
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)
6 / 50Unsplash
#45. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $31,390
– #136 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,860
– Employment: 2,036,680
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)
7 / 50Canva
#44. Tire repairers and changers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $31,270
– #173 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,520
– Employment: 93,180
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($44,520)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,370)
8 / 50The Boston Globe // Getty Images
#42 (tie). Stockers and order fillers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $31,200
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,550
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,020
– Employment: 2,451,430
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)
9 / 50Canva
#42 (tie). Cooks, institution and cafeteria
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $31,200
– #166 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,460
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,520
– Employment: 392,860
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)
10 / 50aappp // Shutterstock
#41. Aircraft service attendants
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $31,190
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,640
– Employment: 12,170
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Oklahoma City, OK ($52,950)
— Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($52,910)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($50,240)
11 / 50Canva
#40. Helpers–carpenters
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $31,140
– #106 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $37,340
– Employment: 27,540
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($47,550)
— Altoona, PA ($47,110)
12 / 50Canva
#39. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $30,910
– #111 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,440
– Employment: 277,200
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)
— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)
13 / 50New Africa // Shutterstock
#38. Receptionists and information clerks
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $30,480
– #214 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,900
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,910
– Employment: 983,150
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)
14 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#37. Retail salespersons
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $30,420
– #190 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,920
– Employment: 3,693,490
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)
15 / 50Canva
#36. Bakers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $30,300
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,300
– Employment: 181,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)
— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)
16 / 50Flamingo Images // Shutterstock
#35. Concierges
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $30,230
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $37,520
– Employment: 33,560
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($47,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,690)
— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($42,870)
17 / 50Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock
#34. Recreation workers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $29,830
– #202 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,020
– Employment: 264,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)
18 / 50Nejron Photo // Shutterstock
#33. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $29,740
– #161 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,550
– Employment: 351,960
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)
19 / 50viviandnguyen_ // Flickr
#32. Packers and packagers, hand
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $29,390
– #184 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,180
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,950
– Employment: 585,270
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
— Rome, GA ($38,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)
20 / 50Canva
#31. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $29,320
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,780
– Employment: 98,970
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ames, IA ($44,000)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)
21 / 50Paul.J.West // Shutterstock
#30. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $28,870
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,760
– Employment: 1,187,270
– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)
22 / 50Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Cooks, restaurant
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $28,690
– #215 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,460
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,630
– Employment: 1,193,860
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)
23 / 50VGstockstudio // Shutterstock
#28. Food servers, nonrestaurant
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $28,520
– #118 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 910
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,500
– Employment: 243,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Napa, CA ($46,270)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)
24 / 50Canva
#27. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $28,390
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,060
– Employment: 11,710
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($42,590)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,380)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,090)
25 / 50Canva
#26. Physical therapist aides
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $28,220
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,370
– Employment: 42,390
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)
— Jackson, MS ($42,210)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)
26 / 50Finist4 // Shutterstock
#25. Manicurists and pedicurists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $28,100
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,480
– Employment: 120,540
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)
— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)
27 / 50Canva
#24. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $27,950
– #237 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,960
– Employment: 111,480
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)
— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)
28 / 50Richard Thornton // Shutterstock
#23. School bus monitors
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $27,850
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,220
– Employment: 55,310
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($49,850)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($48,610)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,750)
29 / 50Unsplash
#22. Floral designers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $27,740
– #174 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,100
– Employment: 36,000
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($44,600)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)
30 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#21. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $27,420
– #242 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,570
– Employment: 175,660
– Entry level education requirements: not available
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)
— Napa, CA ($42,730)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)
31 / 50Canva
#20. Food preparation workers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $27,340
– #169 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,810
– Employment: 783,350
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)
32 / 50Martin Smith // Shutterstock
#19. Parking attendants
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $27,180
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,210
– Employment: 91,160
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)
33 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. Driver/sales workers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $26,420
– #320 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,090
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,970
– Employment: 477,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bismarck, ND ($48,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)
— Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)
34 / 50Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock
#17. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $26,230
– #188 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 590
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,830
– Employment: 157,400
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)
35 / 50Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#16. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $26,170
– #222 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,430
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,580
– Employment: 723,430
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)
36 / 50Canva
#15. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $25,680
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 26,910
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)
37 / 50Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock
#14. Childcare workers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $25,620
– #169 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 750
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,680
– Employment: 438,520
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
— Napa, CA ($36,850)
38 / 50Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock
#13. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $25,550
– #190 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,040
– Employment: 220,380
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)
39 / 50Crew // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Bartenders
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $25,450
– #252 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,360
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,340
– Employment: 485,330
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)
40 / 50PxHere
#11. Library assistants, clerical
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $25,340
– #208 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,490
– Employment: 78,470
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)
41 / 50Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#10. Animal caretakers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $24,890
– #308 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,520
– Employment: 225,680
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)
— Salinas, CA ($37,420)
42 / 50aboutsung // Shutterstock
#9. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $24,540
– #171 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 680
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,690
– Employment: 336,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)
— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)
43 / 50Dean Drobot // Shutterstock
#8. Cashiers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $24,500
– #222 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,060
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,780
– Employment: 3,335,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)
44 / 50Ryan Everton // Unsplash
#7. Dishwashers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $24,110
– #205 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 740
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,350
– Employment: 377,040
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)
45 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#6. Waiters and waitresses
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $24,010
– #260 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,010
– Employment: 1,804,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)
— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)
46 / 50Pxhere
#5. Fast food and counter workers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $23,870
– #184 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,300
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,060
– Employment: 3,095,120
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)
47 / 50Daniel Lee // Flickr
#4. Cooks, fast food
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $22,810
– #210 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,550
National
– Annual mean salary: $25,490
– Employment: 768,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)
48 / 50Unsplash
#3. Amusement and recreation attendants
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $22,750
– #222 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 490
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,110
– Employment: 262,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)
— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)
49 / 50Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#2. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $22,200
– #250 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,000
– Employment: 324,690
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)
— Madera, CA ($36,490)
50 / 50Pixabay
#1. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $21,860
– #191 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,320
– Employment: 114,320
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)
