The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Dayton, OH, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

#50. Orderlies

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $32,160

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,440

– Employment: 45,160

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,370)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,740)

#49. Helpers–installation, maintenance, and repair workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $31,940

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,090

– Employment: 88,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($58,590)

— Reno, NV ($50,700)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($50,600)

#48. Nursing assistants

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $31,660

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,250

– Employment: 1,314,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,500)

— Salinas, CA ($44,210)

#47. Sewing machine operators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $31,560

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,880

– Employment: 116,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($43,060)

— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)

#46. Preschool teachers, except special education

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $31,550

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#45. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $31,390

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

#44. Tire repairers and changers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $31,270

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,520

– Employment: 93,180

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($44,520)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,370)

#42 (tie). Stockers and order fillers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $31,200

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,020

– Employment: 2,451,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)

#42 (tie). Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $31,200

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– Employment: 392,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)

#41. Aircraft service attendants

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $31,190

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,640

– Employment: 12,170

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($52,950)

— Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($52,910)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($50,240)

#40. Helpers–carpenters

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $31,140

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,340

– Employment: 27,540

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($47,550)

— Altoona, PA ($47,110)

#39. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,910

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,440

– Employment: 277,200

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)

— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)

#38. Receptionists and information clerks

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,480

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,900

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 983,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)

#37. Retail salespersons

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,420

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– Employment: 3,693,490

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)

#36. Bakers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,300

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)

#35. Concierges

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $30,230

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,520

– Employment: 33,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($47,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,690)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($42,870)

#34. Recreation workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,830

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)

#33. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,740

– #161 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

#32. Packers and packagers, hand

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,390

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

#31. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,320

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 98,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)

#30. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,870

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#29. Cooks, restaurant

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,690

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

#28. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,520

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

#27. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,390

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 11,710

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($42,590)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,090)

#26. Physical therapist aides

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,220

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,370

– Employment: 42,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)

— Jackson, MS ($42,210)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)

#25. Manicurists and pedicurists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,100

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,480

– Employment: 120,540

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)

#24. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,950

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)

#23. School bus monitors

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,850

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,220

– Employment: 55,310

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($49,850)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($48,610)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,750)

#22. Floral designers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,740

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,100

– Employment: 36,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($44,600)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)

#21. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,420

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

#20. Food preparation workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,340

– #169 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

#19. Parking attendants

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,180

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,210

– Employment: 91,160

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)

#18. Driver/sales workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,420

– #320 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,970

– Employment: 477,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($48,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,390)

— Fargo, ND-MN ($46,360)

#17. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,230

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

#16. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,170

– #222 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

#15. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,680

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 26,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)

#14. Childcare workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,620

– #169 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

#13. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,550

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

#12. Bartenders

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,450

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,360

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

#11. Library assistants, clerical

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,340

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,490

– Employment: 78,470

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)

#10. Animal caretakers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,890

– #308 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

#9. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

#8. Cashiers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,500

– #222 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

#7. Dishwashers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,110

– #205 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

#6. Waiters and waitresses

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,010

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

#5. Fast food and counter workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,870

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

#4. Cooks, fast food

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,810

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

#3. Amusement and recreation attendants

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,750

– #222 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)

#2. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,200

– #250 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)

#1. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $21,860

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– Employment: 114,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)

