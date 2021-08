There may be a brief sprinkle this morning. Otherwise high pressure builds in for the weekend bringing in lower humidity and cooler but comfortable temperatures.

TODAY: AM sprinkle? Partly sunny & less humid. Highs around 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 60

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, slim chance of a shower south. High of 78

Daily chances of showers and storms for the week ahead with highs in the 80s.