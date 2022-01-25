DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton will be operating warming centers due to the dangerously low expected temperatures over the next two days.

Temperatures in the Dayton area are expected to be as low as five degrees with a wind chill as low as 15 to 20 degrees below zero. In response to these temperatures, the City of Dayton will be operating warming shelters at three recreation centers.

Operating from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the information for the shelters is as follows:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center, 2021 W. Third St., (937) 333-4732

Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Ave., (937) 333-3322

Lohrey Recreation Center, 2366 Glenarm Ave., (937) 333-3131

The city also said St. Vincent de Paul has opened its facilities to operate as warming shelters overnight.

Information for the St. Vincent de Paul overnight shelters is as follows:

For women and families: 120 W. Apple St., (937) 461-7837

For men: 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave., (937) 222-7350