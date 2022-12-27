PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A pickup truck led drivers on a “low-speed” chase in Piqua before colliding with several vehicles Tuesday morning.

According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, officers were called to High Street around 9:30 a.m. on reports that a car had crashed into a building nearby. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the building unharmed, but a pickup truck fled the scene, leading officers in pursuit.

Officers followed the truck in a low-speed pursuit until the truck hit speeds over 50 mph. Moments after officers ended the pursuit, the truck collided with a car and a UPS box truck at the intersection of High Street and Sunset Drive, knocking the UPS truck on its side and landing two people in the hospital.

Crews cut the driver of the pickup truck out of their vehicle and brought them to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car was also brought to the hospital with injuries authorities believe are non-life-threatening.

The Miami Valley Today reported that crews had to help the UPS driver out of their truck, which had hit a bank sign and traffic signal control box. The driver was uninjured in the collision.

No charges have been announced at this time.